FBS assures resolving of genuine issues of civil society

Provincial Head of the Federal Bureau of Statistics (FBS) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shaukat Ali Wednesday visited the city and assured action committee of the Civil Society for resolving of their genuine issues. During his visit, he was accompa-nied by the local Statistical officers of FBS includ-ing Ehsan ul Haq and Umar Khan.

The FBS provincial head also met with the members of Dera and Tank Civil Society Action Committee which was led by ex-Member National Assembly (MNA) Dawar Khan Kundi and comprising other members including ex-MPA Mazhar Jameel Alizai, Muhammad Aslam Awan, Zahid Muhibbullah Ad-vocate, Muhammad Irfan Mughal, Nusrat Gan-dapur, Wajeeh uz Zaman, Irfan Sahi, Haji Qamar, Shehbaz Khan Sadaqat Durani and Abu Al Moaz-zam Turabi.

The action committee informed him about the neg-ligence of the enumerators, the flaws in SPARCO maps and enumeration of the people in their native areas who belonged to Waziristan but permanently residing in Dera and Tank. The FBS provincial head thanked the action committee for highlighting the issues and creating awareness among the public.

He said the reports regarding issues at local level including enumeration of millions of people of Wa-ziristan living in Dera and Tank in their native areas had been sent to the federal and provincial govern-ments and to the district administrations, adding, it was their authority to take any legal action.

He said that such situations and complaints were also received from Peshawar, Kohat and Hangu. He said the Census process would be completed on May 15. On this occasion, Statistical Officer Ehsan ul Haq said the action had been taken against some enumerators who found negligent while performing duties. He said the population living around many blocks was also being enumerated. As a result of which 10,000 people had increased in Dera Tehsil, he added.