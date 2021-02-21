FBR’s track and trace system to add billions in revenue: PM Will review Senate polls’s plan during Peshawar visit

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday appreciated the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for achieving its seven-month targets and said a new IT-enabled system would add “hundreds of billions of additional revenue.”

The premier added that the revenue board had achieved its targets by undertaking a “bold tax audit and enforcement” couple with strong counter-smuggling measures.

For the IT-enabled Track and Trace system, Imran said the system would become operational by July of this year and it would also help to curb counterfeiting and “establish the rule of law”.

Earlier, the premier lauded overseas Pakistanis for a record increase in remittances in 2021 as compared to last year.

He had further said that the industrial sector is witnessing significant growth.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Peshawar on Monday to review preparations from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in Senate elections.

The prime minister would meet members of the PTI parliamentary group in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

“PM Imran Khan will personally address reservations over the nominations of candidates for the Senate elections from KP,” they said, adding that the premier would also review strategy for the elections and coordination with other political parties.

Imran Khan, the sources said would also meet with the Senate candidates from KP province. He would also be presented with an inquiry report regarding causes of loss in Nowshera by-polls.