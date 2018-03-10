FBR’s NSW system

IN a bid to improving country’s declining ranking in Cost of Doing Business, prepared by the World Bank, the Federal Board of Revenue has introduced National Single Window (NSW) software system for trade facilitation by reducing the average cost of clearing one container at ports from existing $734 to almost half as well as slashing down clearance time significantly. The new system would connect 44 ministries, departments and regulators within the country through online software and will also connect with regional states of China, Iran, Afghanistan and other countries in a phased manner in order to overcome the menace of over-invoicing at import stage.

A NSW system is considered to be a new and innovative approach to border processing and management. More and more countries are adopting the system in view of its relevance and importance in trade facilitation and it is good that Pakistan too has opted to implement the system in view of its obvious advantages. The system enables international traders to submit regulatory documents at a single location or single entity. This software will also help reduce the chances of bogus and fake certificates, which were major reasons for revenue leakages. Thanks to the US-AID for introduction of this state of the art system that is designed to address complaints of importers and businessmen with regard to ease of doing business. Proper utilisation of the system would mean business related to trade and import or supply will be able to link with all related government departments with a single click to see their status of exemption and concession certificates and therefore, the work previously done in days would be handled in minutes, removing unnecessary delays in clearance. The FBR deserves credit for taking lead in reducing the cost of doing business, minimise chances of forgery and bogus certificates and expediting port clearance. But this is not all and it will have to do much more in terms of rationalisation of taxes and duties and similarly the government will have to bring down the electricity and gas tariff to make our industry competitive in real sense.

