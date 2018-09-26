FBR’s initiative of doing away with traditional, one-way communication hailed

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Participants at a workshop have hailed the FBR’s initiative of doing away with the traditional, one-way communication of the past and starting a more engaging, interactive and productive partnership with the business community, leading the way in the use and adoption of new innovative technologies to drive socio-economic changes in the society.

The appreciation was expressed at an Orientation Workshop for members of the Working Groups for National Single Window Implementation, organised at a local hotel by the Programme Management Office (NSW), FBR in collaboration with Pakistan Regional Economic Integration Activity (PREIA), USAID.

The session was inaugurated by Chairman FBER and attended by senior members of FBR and senior customs management, representatives of various public sector regulatory authorities/ministries/departments related to cross border trade, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, traders, ship agents, customs agents, freight forwarders, NADRA, [email protected] and business community.

The Project Director (NSW) gave a detailed presentation on the concept of National Single Window and its potential benefits for Pakistan and the Programme Management Office gave presentation on the working, composition, rationale and deliverables of Working Groups. The presentations were followed by lively Q&A sessions that generated keen interest among the audience.

In his address, the Chairman FBR Dr Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan appreciated the efforts of Member (Customs) FBR and his team for undertaking this project of national significance and assured them his full support for making the project a success. The NSW Initiative is a key trade facilitation tool that is increasingly being adopted by many advanced as well as developing economies around the world.

