FBR’s BTB team briefs lawyers on tax payment

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Broadening of Tax Base (BTB) Zone Islamabad conducted an awareness seminar at the Islamabad High Court Bar Association today to create awareness and understanding about the filing of tax returns and fulfilling tax obligation as a national duty.

A team led by Dr. Khalid Mahmood Lodhi, Commissioner (Inland Revenue) and other officers of the BTB conducted the workshop and apprised the legal fraternity about the significance of tax payment in the national building process.

Dr. Khalid Mahmood Lodhi, in his address, dilated upon the rationale of tax payment, significance of tax-to GDP ratio in national development, issues of tax base and role of FBR in revenue realization. He also explained and emphasized the benefits of filing the tax returns.

Later, a BTB team consisting of e-filing experts explained the concept of e-enrollment with FBR, step-wise process of e-filing of returns and procedure for payment of taxes. A presentation on e-enrollment and e-filing through IRIS was carried out in an interactive style.

