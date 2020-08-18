FBR withdraws notice sent to envoy

Observer Report

Federal Board of Revenue has stated that it was brought to the notice of FBR on Tuesday that Collector of Customs (Adjudication) Islamabad has issued a show cause notice to an ambassador for violation of Custom Act, 1969.

FBR has clarified that the issuance of show cause notice is not in conformity with the privileges available to diplomats under Vienna Convention. Therefore, upon FBR’s directions, the Islamabad Customs has modified the seizure report and the show cause notice is also being modified accordingly.