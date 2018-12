Islamabad

Federal Board of Revenue has urged the peoples to file their income tax returns at the earliest to take advantage of numerous facilities offered by the government for active tax payers.

For the facilitation of people, the authority has already extended the deadline for filing income tax return to15th of this month.

The source in FBR told Radio Pakistan that immediately after filing income tax returns, the name of the filer would be enlisted among the active taxpayers.—APP

