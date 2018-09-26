FBR urged to extend returns filing date

Staff Reporter

Karachi

President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Ghazanfar Bilour, has urged the Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan to extend the deadline for filling of Income Tax Return from 30th September to 31st October, 2018. He urged that the revised ITR forms were issued very late—at the end of August 2018 – and as such took time to get familiar with the new provisions/changes/requirements. Moreover, due to recent long holidays of Eid-ul-Azha and Ashora, a large number of assesses could not get sufficient time to fill-in the form because of short of working hours and as such remained busy in complying their business orders well in time.

