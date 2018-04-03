FBR unconstitutionally deducts Rs9.831b at source from Provincial Consolidated Fund: Murad

Masroor Afzal Pasha

Karachi

Sindh government has been facing frequent arbitrary and unauthorized deductions over past years by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) through State Bank of Pakistan in connection with withholding tax and sales tax on goods from the Provincial Consolidated Fund (PCF), in utter violation of the constitutional provisions.

This was stated by the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while presiding over a meeting to review the at source deduction by the FBR here on Monday. The meeting was attended by Minister Excise & Taxation and senior officers of the finance department.

The chief minister who also holds the portfolio of finance department had worked out the figures and said that in 2012-13, an amount of Rs633.119 million was unconstitutionally deducted by the FBR from Provincial Consolidated Fund (PCF) in respect of withholding tax. In 2015-16, the deducted amount increased to Rs6,127.115 million and in 2016-17 the figures stood at Rs294.5 million were deducted. During the last three financial years, the amount deducted is Rs7,054.734 million of Sindh Government unlawfully, he added.

The chief minister was informed by his finance team that the FBR has also deducted various other amounts from the Provincial Consolidated Fund, in respect of claims over different departments of the Sindh government with respect to Sales Tax.

It was pointed out that the FBR during the year 2014-15 at source deducted Rs816.267 million from Excise Department, Rs11.878 million from Board of Revenue, Rs6.662 million from Mines and Mineral department and Rs1.704 million Transport & Mass Transit Department. The total deduction stood at Rs881.513 million. In 2015-16 the FBR deducted Rs6,127.116 million from Excise & Taxation department, Rs1.700 million from Information Department, Rs11.878 million from Planning & Development, Rs7.229 million from Board of Revenue, Rs59.069 million from Mines & Mineral Department, Rs122.324 million from Prisons and Rs87.750 million from Education Department. The total of 2015-16 deduction comes to Rs6,417.076 million. In 2016-17, FBR deducted Rs76.870 million from Excise Department, Rs11.119 health department, Rs290.499 million from Home Department, Rs415.891 million from Finance Department, Rs12.834 million from Board of Revenue and Rs9.821 million from Mines & Mineral department. This total amount comes Rs401.560 million. The overall deduction has been worked out at Rs9.831 billion.

The chief minister while quoting Article 119 of the Constitution said that the custody of the provincial consolidated fund and the authority to withdraw money from it rests with the provincial government. He said that any arbitrary withdrawal of money from the PCF by the FBR is a clear violation of the constitution.