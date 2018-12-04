FBR trains officers, staff to implement e-office programme

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Certificate Distribution Ceremony of “Training of Trainers” (Master Trainers) for e-office implementation was held at Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in coordination with National Information Technology Board (NITB).

The e-office implementation started on directives of the Chairman Federal Board of Revenue, Jahanzeb Khan.

Information technology Wing FBR under Member IT, Mr. Khawaja Adnan Zahir was given the task to spearhead the E- office implementation.

E- Office Implementation program is being led by Ms. Syeda Adeela Bokhari and Ms, Javeria Hayat from Information technology wing and first step towards its implementation has been completed on December 4th, 2018.

Mr. Azhar Mehmood Janjua was the NITB Master trainer who trained more than 70 personnel for E- office Implementation from 15th November, 2018 till 4th December, 2018. The closing ceremony was held at FBR Auditorium on 4th December followed with Certificate Distribution on the same day.

