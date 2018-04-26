FBR to retain 3rd slab on cigarette industry to counter tax evasion

Islamabad

FBR has decided to fix ambitious Federal Excise Duty (FED) target for documented cigarettes industry for 2018-19 in view of policy decision to retain third tier (third slab) of FED on cigarettes in next fiscal year. According to reliable sources, as cigarettes remained top revenue contributor of the FED within the indirect taxes side, a very challenging FED target would be assigned to the cigarette manufacturers for next fiscal year.

Backing of IR Enforcement network actions against tax evaders in tobacco sector, government has decided to further increase actions in the field formations along with continuation of policy on cigarettes in next budget.

The steps of 3rd tier slab and IREN actions would effectively counter illicit trade which constitutes 80 percent of local tax evading brands manufactured in KPK and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K), sources added.

FBR’s data revealed that before the introduction of the third slab, revenue from tobacco industry dropped from Rs. 111 billion in 2015/16 to Rs. 74 billion in 2016/17, a drop of Rs. 37 billion. In the outgoing fiscal year, the payment of Federal Excise Duty (FED) by two major tobacco companies is expected to visibly boost the revenues as volume shifts from illicit to legal industry. It is estimated that 90 billion of tax revenue will be collected till closure of current financial year which is 15 billion more as compared to last financial year.

According to statistics, Pakistan’s total cigarette market is of 80 billion sticks. Out of these 80 billion sticks demand, total contribution of legal players to industry is about 45 billion sticks, which shows that the demand for remaining 35 billion sticks is met by unregistered, illicit manufacturers. Over 45 manufacturers are selling more than 200 brands in the market, evading the tax and regulatory laws of the country.

The minimum tax applied on a 20 cigarette pack is Rs. 47.32, however tax evaded cigarettes are easily available at an average price of Rs 25 to Rs 30. Wide price gap between the legal and tax evaded cigarettes is the key driver of demand for tax evaded cheap cigarettes widely available across the country.

Tax authorities duly recognize that continuous steps in coming year are essential to fight against tax evasion in tobacco industry since this illegal sector is coming up with ways to create hindrances however the Government of Pakistan has vowed to fight against this black market.—PR