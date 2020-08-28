FBR to clear all pending refunds of business community’

Observer Report

Islamabad

Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, Member (Inland Revenue-Operations), FBR has said that FBR will clear all pending refunds of business community with backlog and ICCI should share the list of pending refunds and exemption cases to address them.

He said this while addressing the business community at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry. He visited ICCI along with Zubair Khan Secretary Sales Tax, Nasir Janjua, Chief IR Analysis FBR and others.

Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed said that the current fragmented tax system was not helpful for sustainable growth of economy and FBR was working to carve out a new tax system to reduce direct interaction, promote ease of doing business and transparency that would facilitate the taxpayers. This process would take 2-3 years and the business community would appreciate it.

He said that promotion of industry, trade and exports was the first priority of FBR with revenue generation as second priority as promotion of businesses would translate into more tax revenue for the country.

He said that FBR would adopt e-audit policy to select minimal cases for audit through the system and promote transparency.

He said that all big

cases have been shifted to Large Taxpayer Units and Regional Tax Offices would now deal with small traders/businesses with focus on news taxpayers. He said that a Corporate Tax Office would be set up in Islamabad to handle

the corporate tax cases. He said that agreements with traders/retailers would be revisited to address their concerns and make them acceptable for both sides. However, he said that POS was a reality and the business community should cooperate in its implementation. He assured that all highlighted tax issues of the business community would be taken care of to facilitate them.