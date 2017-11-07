FBR to take action against Pakistanis named in Paradise Papers

Staff reporter

Islamabad

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) said on Monday it would take action against the Pakistani nationals named in the Paradise Papers.

On Sunday, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), which had unravelled the Panama Papers a year ago, named 135 Pakistani citizens, including former prime minister Shaukat Aziz.

FBR is currently reviewing the Paradise Papers and will take action against the Pakistanis named in the document, a spokesman said here.

He said that notices would be served to all those people mentioned in the papers.

The Paradise Papers is a database comprising around 13.4 million documents, which reveals over 25000 companies owned by the world’s rich and influential individuals.

The documents were obtained from two companies in Singapore and Bermuda by a German newspaper and shared with the ICIJ. A major part of the Panama Papers comprises leaked files from company ‘Appleby’.

The files reveal data of over 25,000 companies owned by individuals from 180 countries, from 1950 to 2016.

Paradise Papers: 127 politicians and public officials (14 current or former country leaders included) from more than 47 countries