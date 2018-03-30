FBR starts audit of Paragon City

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Following the footsteps of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has also put the Khawaja Saad Rafique-famed Paragon City on its radar by initiating audit and seeking bank accounts and other relevant record.

Sources said the FBR has given a deadline of 4 April to the management of Paragon City for submission of required information. An audit from the financial year 2015-16 has been initiated by the Authority, the sources added.

Commissioner Inland Revenue of the Corporate Regional Tax office has sought record of the housing society under Section 170 of the Income Tax Ordinance.

It may be noted that NAB has already summoned Federal Minister for Railways Kh Saad Rafique in an inquiry in Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme of the Punjab government.

Earlier, Khawaja Saad Rafique had informed the Supreme Court on March 10 that he was neither a shareholder of Paragon City (Pvt) Limited, nor had any link with Twin Towers at 1-Constitutional Avenue, Islamabad.

Submitting a written statement, the minister said the owners of Paragon City were his friends but he did not have any shares in the company. “I have relations with them for the past 30 years and they are my voters and supporters,” he added.

Saad further submitted that he did help the company in acquiring a small piece of land for their housing scheme in 2010-12 and also received some commission against this service, which was mentioned in his tax statement.

He categorically denied any link with Twin Towers at 1-Constitutional Avenue in Islamabad. He apprised the bench that he was owner of a firm named Saadain, which provides consultancy services.