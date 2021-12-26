FBR signs MoU with UCP

Building further on its outreach and awareness drive to maximize tax compliance, FBR is engaging with country’s youth enrolled at various public and private universities across Pakistan. It has already established collaboration with three key institutions in Islamabad which include Bahria University, NUST, and Quaid e Azam University.

Moving farther on the road, it has reached an agreement with University of Central Punjab, Lahore. In this regard, a simple ceremony was held at UCP Head Office, Lahore to sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between University of Central Punjab Lahore, and Federal Board of Revenue (HQs), Islamabad. The MoU was signed by Dr. Nassar Ikram Pro Rector, UCP and Mr. Muhammad Asad Tahir, Chief FATE-Director Media, FBR.

The MoU is aimed to promote tax culture and awareness amongst the future generation through citizenship education programs. It encompasses establishment of Tax Awareness & Compliance Society (TACS) to function as a vibrant platform to ensure students’ participation in tax awareness and compliance activities by engaging them through awareness walks, declamation contests, focused group discussions, and dramatic performances etc. Furthermore, the MoU also encapsulates enhancing employability skills of students through on- campus trainings in tax filing areas. This innovative initiative endeavors to capitalize on the ‘demographic dividend’ of the country and thus make our youth tax compliant citizens.

It was also agreed between the two organizations, that a customized module about taxation will be offered to students at BS(Hons) for degree programs such as Management, Accountancy, Economics, Finance, Law and Marketing. Training sessions and seminars will provide opportunities of hands-on learning for the students inclined to specialize in these areas of study. Through mutual cooperation, both organizations have agreed to provide experiential learning opportunities to the students for grooming them responsible citizens.