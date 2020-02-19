FBR sends notices to 24 bridal dress designers

Observer Report

Karachi

The Federal Board of Revenue on Wednesday identified and sent notices to 24 bridal dress designers for allegedly being involved in “massive tax evasion.”

According to a notification by the bureau, some bridal dress designers paid ‘meager’ tax or were not even on the tax roll despite making millions from a single dress, says a news channel.

The FBR said that it was surveying for new taxpayers when the bureau came to know about the alleged tax evasion.

“Their declared income does not commensurate with their receipts,” read the notice. The FBR said that the designers’ tax returns were being analysed and a desk audit was being conducted.

The bureau said that the information about the designers’ income will be matched with their declared Income and Wealth statements filed.

“It is estimated that a huge loss of revenue would be detected,” read the notification.