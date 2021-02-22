FBR seizes smuggled goods worth Rs35b in 7 months

Observer Report Islamabad

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) seized smuggled goods worth Rs35 billion during the first seven months of the current fiscal year (July-January 2020-21).

According to press statement issued by the board here Sunday, this shows an increase of 59 percent when compared to the corresponding period (Jul 2019-Jan 2020) of the last financial year during which smuggled goods worth Rs22 billion were seized.

Moreover, the statement added that the counter-smuggling performance of seven months of current fiscal year (FY) is almost equal to the performance of twelve months of last fiscal year, during which smuggled items worth Rs36 billion were seized.

It is permanent to mention that the FBR in line with the vision of Prime Minister has taken concrete steps to curb the menace of smuggling.

These steps are yielding excellent results and thus providing better environment to the local economy and industry for achieving its growth.

During current FY, the increase in value of seizure as compared to last FY has been recorded in Non-Custom Paid (NCP) vehicles, Rs11.3 billion (66%); betal nuts-Rs3.4 billion (105%); fabrics-Rs1.9 billion (28%); cigarettes, Rs. 553 million (70%); auto-parts, Rs 492 million (113%); electronic goods, Rs380 million (67%); Diesel, Rs. 899 million (93%) and Gold/silver bars/jewelry, Rs. 271 million (104%).