FBR recommends Profit on Debt Statement for banks

Islamabad

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has recommended statement for banks to submit information of persons receiving profit on debt exceeding Rs500,000 for non-filers and Rs1 million for tax filers and tax deductions thereon during the financial year.

The FBR has issued the “Profit on Debt Statement” for banks through an SRO.

According to details, banking officer would be required to submit “profit on debt statement” to the FBR including name, CNIC, most recent particulars including address, amount of profit on debt during the year, tax deducted and remakes of the bank.—APP

