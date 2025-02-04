FBR organizes tax awareness session

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), through its Taxpayers Services Wing, conducted a tax awareness session at Punjab Group of Colleges, Satellite Town Campus, Rawalpindi. The session focused on revenue collection mechanism of FBR. The event was attended by the college director, Professor Chaudhry Muhammad Akram, Principal Asad Iqbal, faculty members, and students.

The FBR team included Second Secretary (Tax Education) Zafar Iqbal Khan and other members of the Taxpayers Services Wing.

During the session, the Second Secretary (Tax Education) delivered a comprehensive presentation highlighting various measures taken by the FBR to maximize revenue collection. In his briefing, he urged students to become tax ambassadors by spreading awareness about tax obligations in their communities.

Speaking on the occasion, College Director Professor Chaudhry Muhammad Akram appreciated the FBR’s efforts in tax collection and promoting a tax compliance culture in the country.

At the end of the session, an interactive Q&A session was held, where participants asked questions related to taxation.

This initiative is part of the FBR’s continued efforts to enhance awareness of the tax system among the youth and promote a culture of tax compliance in Pakistan.