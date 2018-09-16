FBR officials vow to extend full support to govt

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A meeting of the officers of FBR has adopted a resolution, vowing to extend full and unconditional support to the new government towards successful completion of reform agenda aiming at broadening of tax base and achieving the revenue target of eight trillion rupees over next few years.

The resolution was adopted unanimously at meeting of the Inland Revenue Service Officers Association (IRSOA) held at Islamabad Club in the federal capital. The meeting was attended by a large number of officers of Inland Revenue Service posted at Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the field formations at all ranks and positions.

In the meeting, it was decided to hold IRSOA elections at the earliest so as to elect Service representatives with fresh mandate.

In a separate resolution, the participants categorically emphasized and urged the government to accord due representation to IRS – by far the largest civil service cadre, in the Civil Services Reform Commission, in the larger interest of civil service and for better and prosperous future of the country. The meeting came to a close with an imposing resolve that only a Stronger FBR would lead to a Stronger Pakistan.

The participating officers also discussed the problems and challenges facing the Service particularly at the lower rungs. It was resolved to increase interaction between senior and junior officers as well as between the head office and the field formations in the length and breadth of the country.

