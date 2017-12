Islamabad

FBR headquarters and its all offices will remain open for Income Tax collection on December 30 till 12 at night. Selective branches of National Bank will remain open till 5pm on December 30 for income tax collection. In the same manner all Customs offices will remain open on December 31 till mid night. Selective branches of National Bank will remain open till 5pm on December 31 for custom clearance and export tax collection.—PR