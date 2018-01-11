FBR offers to train NBP employees to file tax returns

Our Correspondent

Karachi

A team of Facilitation and Taxpayer Education (FATE) Wing of FBR met the top leadership of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) in Karachi on Wednesday as part of FBR’s taxpayers’ outreach programme started last year to create awareness and understanding of the advantages of filing of tax returns and extending FBR’s help and facilitation to employees of large organisations at their doorsteps for e-filing.

The meeting was held between the FBR team led by Member FATE Ms Nausheen Javaid Amjad and National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) President Saeed Ahmed who was also assisted by Abdul Wahid Sethi (SEVP/CFO) and Zahid Mahmood Chaudhry (SEVP & Group Chief, Human Resources Management Group).

The meeting was in continuation of the proactive steps taken by the FBR in recent months to apprise the large public and private sector organizations of the advantages of e-filing by their employees.

The Member FBR told the NBP management that as per data available with the FBR, a considerable number of the employees of major banks were not filing Income Tax returns and sought help from NBP President and his team to motivate their employees to fulfill their national obligation by filing their tax returns.

NBP President Saeed Ahmed assured his full cooperation for this national cause, and directed the bank management to instruct the employees to file their Income tax returns at the earliest.

He also welcomed Member FATE FBR Ms. Nausheen Amjad’s offer for deputing FBR teams at the NBP branches in major cities to impart one-day training and assist the bank officials in filing of their due returns.