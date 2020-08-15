FBR oders actions against tax evasion

Islamabad

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Saturday issued directions to all the FBR Field offices to expedite operation against tax evasion and play active role to stop the menace of fake and flying invoices. FBR Headquarters further explained that all the people who were found involved in fake and flying invoices and causing tax evasion would be dealt strictly in accordance with law, said a statement issued by FBR here. The organization will also take prompt action against its own employee if the employee is found involved in crime. While implementing the directions, the Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation, Faisalabad arrested Syed Muhammad Azhar, owner of M/s Fazal Awais Textiles, Faisalabad involved in tax fraud by way of issuing fake and flying invoices to a non-existing unit M/s Arrow International. The directorate has unearthed a big sales tax evasion scam of issuing and adjusting fake and flying invoices involving tax fraud of millions of rupees. Accordingly, tax fraud proceedings against the sales tax fraudsters have been initiated and First Information Report has been lodged against M/s Arrow International, its buyers, suppliers and other beneficiaries under section 37A of the Sales Tax Act, 1990. The Investigation revealed that M/s Arrow International is a non-existent and dummy unit, which has been registered by the fraudsters for purpose of issuance.—APP