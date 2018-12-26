FBR notifies extended working hours to facilitate duty, taxes

Zubair Yaqoob

Karachi

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has engaged countrywide tax offices to observe extended working hours on December 29 and 31 in order to facilitate taxpayers in payment of duty and taxes.

A notification issued on Wednesday, the FBR said that all Large Taxpayers Units (LTUs), Corporate Regional Tax Offices (RTOs) and Regional Tax Offices (RTOs) would remain open and observe normal working hours on Saturday December 29, 2018.

The field formation further directed that they would also remain open and observe extended working hours till 10:00 PM on Monday December 31, 2018 to facilitate the taxpayers in payment of duties and taxes.

The FBR directed Chief Commissioners of Inland Revenue to establish liaison with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to ensure transfer of tax collection by these branches on December 31, 2018 to the respective branches of SBP on the same date so as to account for the same towards the collection for the month of December 2018.

