FBR not to inquire source of Dams Fund contribution

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will not ask source of money in case such amount deposited in Supreme Court of Pakistan –Diamer Bhasha & Mohmand Dams – Fund. According to amendment introduced through Finance Supplementary (Amendment) Bill 2018 the government allowed comprehensive tax exemption to funding for Dams construction.

The FBR will not invoke section 111 of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 relating to unexplained income or assets in respect of any contribution paid to the Supreme Court of Pakistan – Diamer Bhasha & Mohamand Dams – Fund.

Further 0.6 percent withholding tax on non-cash transactions applicable to non-filer will also not apply on amount paid as contribution to the fund.

The tax exemption allowed under Second Schedule of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 will be available to the amount paid as contribution to the fund.

