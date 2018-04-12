FBR launches system to monitor restaurants’ sale

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Federal Board of Revenue has launched the Restaurant Invoice Management System (RIMS), a technological based solution that enables monitoring of sales on real time basis thus reducing the human interface and bringing transparency in the tax collection process.

The prime objective of web-based RIMS is to facilitate the taxpayers by relying on modern techniques to tap the difference between current and potential collection.

The ceremony was attended by Senator Haroon Akhtar Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue, Sheikh Amir Waheed Tariq, President ICCI and Khurram Khan, representative from restaurant association.

It is appreciable that RIMS has so far been successfully installed in 80 plus renowned restaurants operating in the Federal Capital and further implementation in remaining restaurants is in process.

FBR, as a part of its ongoing strategy, is committed to rely more on use of modern techniques to bring about efficiency and effectiveness in tax collection. FBR is all set to work in close collaboration with Chambers and Restaurants Associations to ensure application of this system in all restaurants of Islamabad.