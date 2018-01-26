FBR launches IRIS-ADX

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

In continuation of FBR’s policy of facilitation of taxpayers and ensuring ease of doing business, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched Iris-ADX (Asynchronous Data eXchange), an application that allows the taxpayer / E-intermediary to prepare data related to Sales Tax return including sales invoices, debit/credit notes and sales tax withholding, in offline mode. With the launching of this application, the taxpayer / EI will be able to prepare sales tax invoices without having to remain connected with the internet, thus the issues related to connectivity, peak load, system downtime etc. will have no effect on the speed / efficiency of data entry. This will especially facilitate data preparation of large taxpayers including DISCOs, MNCs etc. and will indirectly benefit the buyers who require input adjustment on purchases from large taxpayers, thus enhancing the efficiency of the whole supply chain.