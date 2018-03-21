FBR launches facility for payment of taxes through ATM, online banking

Our Correspondent

Islamabad

Federal Board of Revenue in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan and 1-Link launched the facility for payment of federal taxes including income tax, sales tax, customs duty and federal excise duty through alternate delivery channels, i.e. ATM, online banking, phone banking and contact centers.

The facility was launched at a ceremony at the FBR House on Tuesday. Haroon Akhtar Khan, Federal Minister/Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue, Tariq Bajwa, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Mr. Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Chairman FBR and other officers of FBR as well as representatives from the Prime Minister’s Office, State Bank of Pakistan, Ministry of Finance, AGPR, PRAL and 1-Link were also present.

Before the launch of this facility taxpayers had to visit the designated branches of SBP and NBP during working hours and sometimes had to stand in long queues to pay their taxes. Now, the taxpayers can pay their taxes through the ATM of any bank or from their homes and offices 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Taxpayers can even pay their taxes from outside Pakistan using their online bank accounts.

In his welcome address, Mr. Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Chairman FBR said that this was a revolutionary step and showed that if organizations worked with dedication and synergy, no goal was beyond reach.

He also said that this, along with FBR’s other measures including the automatic registration of a company on its incorporation by SECP, launched last week, would substantially improve Pakistan’s ranking on the World Bank’s ease of doing business index and attract local as well as foreign investment.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Tariq Bajwa said that this facility would have three major benefits, namely facilitation of the taxpayer, reduction in the time lapse between payment of taxes and its reporting, and instant reconciliation of payments. These three benefits would improve the efficiency of FBR.

Haroon Akhtar Khan praised FBR, SBP, PRAL and other organizations on their role in the process and said that FBR had a number of competent and honest officers and the organization had done wonders in the past five years.

He said that by the end of the current tenure of the government, revenue collection by FBR would have doubled over the past five years.

He also praised the efforts of Mr. Tariq Bajwa, Mr. Tariq Mehmood Pasha and other Chairmen of FBR in this regard.

At the end of the ceremony, Mr. Haroon Akhtar Khan, accompanied by Mr. Tariq Bajwa, Mr. Tariq Mehmood Pasha and Khawaja Adnan Zahir, Member IT FBR pressed the button to inaugurate the facility.