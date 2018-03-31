FBR field offices to work for extended hours

Islamabad

All the field offices of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) would remain open and observe extended working hours on March 31 (today) to facilitate taxpayers. According to notification issued by the FBR, the field offices will remain open till 08:00p.m on March 30 (Friday) and till 10:00 p.m on March 31 (Saturday) for collection of duty/taxes.

The board has requested the chief collectors of Customs to liaise with the State Bank of Pakistan, National Bank of Pakistan and other scheduled commercial banks in their jurisdiction to ensure transfer of the taxes collected by these branches to the respective offices of the SBP on the same date and to account the same towards collection for the month of March 2018.—APP