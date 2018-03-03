FBR fetes member Taxpayers Audit on retirement

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The 7th meeting of the Board-in-Council of FBR was held here with Chairman FBR Mr. Tariq Mahmood Pasha in the chair to bid farewell to Mr. Rahmatullah Khan Wazir, Member Taxpayers Audit FBR, on his retirement from service.

In line with the tradition in FBR, the BiC meeting attended by all FBR Members paid glowing tributes to Wazir (BS-22) for his meritorious services for the promotion of public policy and tax culture while working on various senior positions in the Board and field formations of FBR.

Rahmatullah Khan Wazir, speaking on the occasion, expressed his gratefulness to God for enabling him to complete a remarkable phase of his life with dignity and pride and spoke profusely of the enabling and equally challenging work environment in which he shouldered his multifarious responsibilities in various positions in FBR.

The Chairman, FBR in his remarks appreciated the services of Mr. Rahmatullah Khan Wazir and his hard work and commitment to the organization and wished him a healthy and prosperous life in future. Towards the end, the Chairman, FBR presented souvenirs and flower bouquets to the outgoing Member of FBR.