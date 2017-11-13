FBR explains filing of returns to FFC employees in Mirpur Mathello

HYDERABAD : Facilitation and Taxpayer Education (FATE) Wing of the FBR and Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) jointly conducted an extensive training-cum-facilitation workshop on ‘Filing of Income Tax returns’ for the FCC employees at its plant in Mirpur Mathello and Machi Goth.

A two-member FBR team led by Dr. Tauqeer Ahmad, Commissioner Regional Tax Office (RTO) Hyderabad visited the FCC plants at Mirpur Mathello and Machi Goth and conducted the workshop aimed at explaining the advantages and procedures of filing Income Tax return and becoming part of the Active Taxpayer Lists (ATL).

A large number of the staff from the management and technical wings of the company attended the session. Senior FFC officials including Resident Manager FFC Brig (retd) Muhammad Jamil and Sr. Manager Maintenance Wajid Ishaq Bhatti were also present.

The training workshop was conducted following a meeting held last month between Member FATE FBR Ms Nausheen Javaid Amjad and FCC’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Lt-Gen Shafqaat Ahmed (retd) as part of FBR’s taxpayers outreach programme started since the start of September to create awareness and understanding of tax obligations about filing of Income Tax returns among the employees of large public and private sector organisations.

In a detailed presentation today, Dr. Tauqeer Ahmad who was assisted by Mr. Shamim Murtaza, ADCIR (IP) Regional Tax Office (RTO) Hyderabad, explained in depth the basic concepts of taxations and provisions relating to salaried class of persons, benefits of filing tax returns and the method and procedure of e-filing. Later, an extensive Q&A session was followed during which keen questions were asked regarding different aspects of filing of Income Tax returns. Dr. Tauqeer Ahmad addressed all the questions in a professional manner, dispelling the fears and misgivings of the participants about filing their returns and becoming part of the tax system.

Towards the end, Resident Manager FFC Brig (retd) Muhammad Jamil thanked the FATE Wing of FBR for conducting the workshop and extending technical support and facilitation in e-filing for his company’s employees. He also lauded the outreach and awareness programme initiated by FBR for the taxpayers and assured full cooperation in ensuring maximum compliance and filing of tax returns by their employees.

Orignally published by NNI