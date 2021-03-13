FBR confiscates over Rupees 40 million worth of illegal cigarettes

The Federal Bureau of Revenue has confiscated over half a million illegal cigarettes after finding two vehicles near the Burhan Motorway Interchange.

FBR revealed that Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation caught 600 packets containing 6,00,000 illegal cigarettes of local brands. It is estimated that the confiscated items were worth over Rs40 million.

FBR team has announced that Rs9.9 million of Federal Excise Duty and Rs.2.756 million of sales tax applicable to the cigarettes has not been paid.

Directorate stated that legal action against the counterfeit cigarettes and tax recovery is underway.

FBR stated that the action was taken when FBR Chairman ordered to accelerate the process against counterfeit products.