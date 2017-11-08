FBR conducts workshop on filing of returns for FFC employees

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Facilitation and Taxpayer Education (FATE) Wing of the FBR and Fauji Fertilizer Company (FCC) today teamed up to hold an extensive training-cum-facilitation workshop for the FCC employees keen to file their Income Tax returns.

A two-member FBR team led by Mr. Shakeel Ahmad Kasana, Commissioner Large Taxpayer Unit (LTU) Islamabad visited the FCC Headquarters in Rawalpindi and conducted the workshop aimed at explaining the advantages and procedures of filing Income Tax return and becoming part of the Active Taxpayer Lists (ATL). Over 100 senior officers of the company attended the session.

The training workshop was conducted following a meeting earlier on between Member FATE FBR Ms Nausheen Javaid Amjad and FCC’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Lt-Gen Shafqaat Ahmed (retd) as part of FBR’s outreach programme for creating awareness and understanding of tax obligations about filing of Income Tax returns. As part of the programme, FBR has contacted over 50 large corporations, financial institutions and companies during the last few weeks to explain to the management of these companies the advantages of filing Income Tax returns by their employees.

In a detailed presentation today, Mr. Shakeel Ahmad Kasana who was assisted by Mr. Sharique Tanveer, Deputy Commissioner Regional Tax Office (RTO) Islamabad, explained in depth the tax obligations for the salaried persons drawing taxable income, advantages of filing tax returns and the method and procedure of e-filing.

Later, an extensive Q&A session was followed during which keen questions were asked regarding different aspects of filing of Income Tax returns. Mr. Shakeel Ahmad Kasana addressed all the questions in a professional manner, dispelling the fears and misgivings of the participants about filing their returns and becoming part of the tax system.