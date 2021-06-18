FBR committees to remove anomalies in finance bill-2021

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Asim Ahmad Friday constituted anomaly committees (technical and business) in order to identify and remove the technical and legal anomalies in the Finance Bill 2021.

The anomaly committee-technical would be chaired by Naeem Akhtar Sheikh, UHY Hassan Naeem and Co. whereas, the Co-Chairmen of the committee would be Chaudhry Muhammad Tarique, Member (IR-Policy) and Syed Hamid Ali, Member (Customs-Policy), FBR, said a press release.

The other members of the Committee are Ashfaq Tola, Abdul Qadir Memon, Patron Pakistan Tax Bar Karachi, Syed Yawar Ali, Chairman Pakistan Business Council Karachi, Shahzad Hussain, Ex-Partner, AF Ferguson and Co., Khurram Mukhtar, Patron-in-Chief PTEA, Ms. Sadia Nazeer Partner KPMG, Hafiz Muhammad Idrees, Advocate Supreme Court Ex-President Tax Bar, Habib Fakhruddin and Abdul Wahab Kodvavi.