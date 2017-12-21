FBR collects Rs3,362b tax in FY-2016-17

Islamabad

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Baligh Ur Rehman Wednesday apprised the Senate that Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) collected Rs 3,362 billion tax during last fiscal year 2016-17 while a target of Rs 4,013 billion had been fixed for the current financial year 2017-18.

Replying to various supplementary questions during Question Hour, he said only Rs1,946 billion tax was collected during fiscal year 2012-13. He said It was incorrect to say that the FBR had failed to achieve the revenue target during 1st quarter of the current fiscal year.

In fact, the FBR had collected Rs764.9 billion during the 1st quarter 2017-18, registering a growth of 22 per cent as compared to previous year 2016-17, he said.

The minister said in order to achieve the revenue target of Rs4,013 billion for the current fiscal year, the FBR was required to achieve a growth of 19.15 per cent. Whereas, the FBR’s revenues in the 1st quarter had registered a growth of more than 22 per cent over the collection made in the 1st quarter of the last year, which was above the required growth of 19.15 per cent.

He hoped that the FBR would achieve the annual target. To a supplementary question, the minister said Pakistan’s financial discipline was very good and all loans had been paid back to the International Monetary Fund in time.

To a separate question, he said Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL), the IT arm of FBR in consultation with Telecommunication companies (Telcos) had developed a utility which required Telcos to upload withholding data file on agreed format.—APP