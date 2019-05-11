Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi Saturday clarified that he did not have any social media account on twitter.According to FBR press statement the twitter account circulating on social media with his name is fake, adding that the Chairman FBR has cautioned the people not to follow fake social media account being run on twitter with his name.

Chairman FBR has advised the people to always validate the information appearing on any mass medium which is associated with him, the statement added.