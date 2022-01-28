FBR, CBR sign MoU on National Sales Tax Return

FBR achieved one more milestone as the country’s premier revenue collection organization has signed an MoU with Central Board of Revenue (CBR), AJ & K to extend its application to the territorial jurisdiction of AJ & K.

In a simple but graceful ceremony, the MoU was inked by Dr. Ashfaq Ahmad Tunio, Member (IT), FBR and Mr. Shakeel Qadir Khan, Chief Secretary/ Chairman CBR(AJ & K), at FBR (HQs) on Friday afternoon. The ceremony was witnessed by Chairman FBR/Secretary Revenue Division, Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed and Commissioner Inland Revenue (AJ & K) Mr. Zafar Mahmood Khan.

In his welcome note, Chairman FBR congratulated Team FBR for successful launch of National Sales Tax Return in (AJ& K). He also thanked Chairman CBR(AJ&K) on signing of a historic MoU which promises a paradym shift in the way sales tax returns are filed by taxpayers of AJ&K. He termed it a watershed initiative and a big leap forward to maximize automation and taxpayers’ facilitation who would be able to file their returns for Sales Tax and FED electronically.

Addressing on the occasion, Mr.Shakil Qadir Khan thanked team and Chairman FBR for providing this momentous opportunity to the government & taxpayers of AJ&K in integrating their economy with the Federation of Pakistan.

This will usher in a new era for ensuring ease of doing business for the residents of AJ&K as well as the 1.5 Million Kashmiri diaspora settled in England, Europe and other developed countries, he concluded.