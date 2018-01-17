FBR burnts huge cache of non-duty paid cigarettes

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation (Inland Revenue) FBR Peshawar Tuesday burnt a huge cache of non-duty paid/counterfeit cigarette. The Director General (DG) of Intelligence & Investigation (Inland Revenue) Islamabad, Mr. Shad Mohammad was also present on the occasion as chief guest, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation (Inland Revenue) Peshawar had seized and confiscated 10.15 million of cigarettes sticks during the period from July 2017 to December, 2017 during the course of monitoring by surveillance squad of the Directorate under the Federal Excise Act, 2005.

The value of the confiscated cigarettes was more than Rs,30 million, which involve duty/taxes of more than Rs.12 million. These cigarettes were comprised of local brands namely Catch, Best, Leader, Hitler, Cheap Classic, Daily, T20, Pine and Half Time. Besides, cigarettes, 11,520 liters of Beverages were also destroyed on account of counterfeiting.

It said that all cigarettes are deadly but counterfeits are the worst as they have no sort of quality control. These cigarettes may have uncontrolled dangerous chemicals and ingredients far greater than the genuine cigarettes posing serious health risks.

Likewise, counterfeit beverages also pose serious health risks due to unhygienic conditions of uncontrolled and unregistered manufactured premises. The manufacturing facility has already been abandoned after confiscation of its beverages. For this reasons such cigarettes are liable for outright confiscation and destruction under the Federal Excise Act, 2005.

Mr. Mohammad Tariq Arbab, the Director of Intelligence & Investigation (Inland Revenue), Peshawar in his welcome address apprised the guests regarding the whole exercise of seizure and confiscation by the surveillance squad.