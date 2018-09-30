FBR asks law practitioners to file returns

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has asked lawyers to submit their annual income tax returns and wealth statement as national duty.

In this regard, Broadening of Tax Base (BTB) Zone Islamabad conducted an awareness seminar at the Islamabad High Court Bar Association a day earlier to create awareness and understanding about the filing of tax returns and fulfilling tax obligation. A team led by Dr. Khalid Mahmood Lodhi, Commissioner (Inland Revenue) and other officers of the BTB conducted the workshop and apprised the legal fraternity about the significance of tax payment in the national building process.

Dr. Khalid Mahmood Lodhi, in his address, dilated upon the rationale of tax payment, significance of tax-to GDP ratio in national development, issues of tax base and role of FBR in revenue realization. He also explained and emphasized the benefits of filing the tax returns.

Later, a BTB team consisting of e-filing experts explained the concept of e-enrollment with FBR, step-wise process of e-filing of returns and procedure for payment of taxes. A presentation on e-enrollment and e-filing through IRIS was carried out in an interactive style.

A large number of lawyers attended the session and evinced keen interest in the process of enrollment, e-filing, deduction of taxes under various sections of Income Tax Ordinance 2001 and ICTO. Earlier, Islamabad High Court Bar Association President Syed Javed Akbar welcomed the FBR team and appreciated its gesture in educating and facilitating the taxpayers. The seminar ended on a vote of gratitude and satisfaction.

