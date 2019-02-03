FBR asks field offices to send proposals relating to next budget

Islamabad

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) invited all its Field Offices to send proposals for the upcoming budget 2019-20 relating to Sales Tax and Federal Excise.

In a letter written to the Members Customs, Taxpayers Audit, Enforcement, Accounting and Inland Revenue (IR) Operations, Director General Directorate General of Customs Karachi; DG Training and Research Customs, IR Islamabad; DG Inspection and Internal Audit (Customs/IR) Islamabad; Chief Commissioner Large Taxpayer Unit and Chief Commissioners’ Regional Tax Offices, the FBR has directed that proposals should focus on broadening the tax base and increase in revenue.

It added that the amendments could be suggested in any of the laws and rules including Sales Tax Act, 1990, Federal Excise Act, 2005, Sales Tax Rules, 2006, Federal Excise Rules, 2005, Sales Tax Special Procedure Rules, 2007, Sales Tax Special Procedure (Withholding) Rules, 2007, Sales Tax Notifications, circulars or general orders and federal excise notifications, circular or general orders.

The Field Offices were also advised that amendments could be suggested with a view to achieve simplification, remove difficulties and anomalies and to abolish any outdated or obsolete provisions.

Moreover the letter added that wherever possible, a draft proposed amendments should be enclosed along with revenue impact. “FBR will specially welcome proposals for eliminating tax fraud, fake and flying invoices, plugging loopholes if any, facilitating genuine taxpayers and making the procedures transparent, and the proposals should be made keeping in view the consequences for the other related trade groups which might be adversely affected by the proposed measures,” the notification added.

The Field Offices were also advised to send the requisite proposals by February 22.—APP

