FBR advises SBP to pay sales tax refunds

Federal Board of Revenue has issued an advice to the State Bank for making payment of sales tax refunds amounting to 8,741 million rupees to facilitate the exports.

According to Federal Board of Revenue the payment will benefit 739 claimants from five export-oriented zero-rated sectors which included textiles, carpets, leather, sports goods and surgical instruments.

The refund has been paid against 4,117 payment orders issued up to 8th of this month.

It said those refund claimants who have not provided account number in IBAN format are requested to provide the same through their user ID on Federal Board of Revenue web portal.

