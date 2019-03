Islamabad

Federal Board of Revenue has issued an advice to the State Bank of Pakistan for making payment of sales tax refunds amounting to 7.2 billion rupees to facilitate the exports.

The payment will benefit 898 claimants involved in exports of textile, carpets, leather, sports goods, surgical instruments, rice, food items, machinery and other items. The refund has been paid against 2,637 refund payment orders issued up 30th of January.—Agencies

Share on: WhatsApp