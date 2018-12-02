FBR abandons drawback on import of non-compliant mobile phones upto Dec 31

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has abandoned drawback on import of non-compliant mobile phone devices upto December 31, 2018 and allowed clearance on duty and payment.

The FBR issued procedure for regularization of unregistered mobile devices with SIM/IMEI functionality.

The federal cabinet has approved the launching / operationalization of Device Identification, Registration and Blocking System (DRIBS) with effect from December 01.

The DRIBS system has been developed by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to guarantee the sale, purchase and provision of mobile communication services to compliant mobile devices only.

Hence, all type original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) will be required to confirm that non-compliant devices are not imported, sold or marketed with the mobile operator network.

The FBR said that at present cellphones had been brought into the country through commercial imports or imported by individuals in baggage/courier or brought illegally by smuggling. The FBR said that commercial imports of mobile devices are regulated.

The Customs’ WeBOC module is already operational and commercial consignments having PTA issued type approval are allowed clearance.

The FBR said that under the new procedure had been designed for the registration of unregistered mobile devices imported by individuals through postal services/courier services, accompanied baggage and through information channels.

