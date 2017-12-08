FBL signs Banca Takaful accord with Jubilee Family Takaful

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), one of the leading banks in Pakistan has signed a Banca Takaful distribution agreement with Jubilee Life Insurance Company Ltd. Window Takaful Operations (JLI-WTO) for sales of their Shariah compliant Takaful products through its distribution channels.

Commenting on this occasion Mr Yousaf Hussain, President and CEO, Faysal Bank stated, “This business alliance between two leading brands FBL & Jubilee Life is a testimony of our commitment to provide the most diversified financial solutions to our customers from our Wealth Management platform.”

Javed Ahmed, Managing Director and CEO, Jubilee Life Insurance Company Limited, said, “Banca Takaful has shown significant growth in the last two years since we initiated the Window Takaful Operations. It has strategically assisted the penetration of insurance in a much wider audience base.