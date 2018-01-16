FBISE to introduce e-marking system to ensure transparency

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has decided to introduce the E-Marking System in paper checking by adopting modern technology to ensure hundred per cent transparency in the examinations.

The pilot project of the online marking system has been completed, said Chairman Federal Board Dr Ikram Ali Malik on Monday.

In an exclusive talk with APP, Dr Ikram Ali said that initially, the paper of computer science would be checked through modern e-marking system in the next session, and later papers of other subjects would also be checked through this system.

FBSIE, he said had checked the papers of computer science through e-marking system as a pilot project in the last session which remained successful.

This project would save the time of teachers and ensure the transparency in marking process, he added.

The online system would be centralized under which different questions of a paper would be sent to more than one teacher, the Chairman said adding, the teachers would send them back through the system, immediately after marking.

Initially, he said the training has been imparted to only two teachers while imparting training to more teachers would further strengthened the online checking system.

Recently, Professor Dr Norman Reid of Glasgow University, Scotland, an eminent educationist and assessment expert had imparted quality international training to master trainers in different subjects through “Teachers Training Assessment” to enhance their capacity building, he added.—APP

Related