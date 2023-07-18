ISLAMABAD – Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced results for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) First Annual Examination 2023 today.

As candidates are awaiting for their class 9 results. On Monday, the federal board issued a notification, directing directed all officers holding Grades 18 and above to attend the result announcement ceremony.

Class 9th and 10th papers were held earlier this year in April.

Click Here To Check FBISE Class 9 Result:

http://portal.fbise.edu.pk/fbise-conduct/result/