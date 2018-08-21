FBISE announces intermediate results 2018

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) here on Monday announced the results of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) 2018 in which the pass percentage of the students remained 77.41 percent.

The result was announced by Chairman FBISE Dr Ikram Ali Malik in a ceremony in which he congratulated the successful students, their teachers and parents. He urged the failed students not to be disappointed and work hard to achieve success in future. According to the details, a total of 59568 regular, private and ex-candidates appeared in the HSSC Part II examination 2018, out of which 46112 could pass the exams with percentage of 77.41.

In Pre-Medical Group, the first position was shared among three students including Hammad Saleem from Punjab College of Science Sargodha Cantt, Masooma Zainab Bokhari and Momina Maham both from Punjab College of Information Technology for Women Sargodha with 1058 marks.

The second position was clinched by Muhammad Moiz Mubashir from Punjab College for Science Sargodha Cantt. with 1057 marks while the third position was secured by Aiman Gul from HITEC School and College for Girls, Taxila Cantt. with 1053 marks.

In Pre-Engineering Group, the first position was secured by Muhammad Ahmed Mansoor from Fauji Foundation College for Boys, New Lalazar Rawalpindi Cantt with 1049 marks. The second position was achieved by Muhammad Uzair Asif from Islamabad Model College for Boys, G-10/4 with 1044 marks, while the third position was taken by Bareera Sadia of PAEC Model College for Girls, Chashma, Mianwali with 1042 marks.

In General Science Group, the first position was captured by Aimen Amir from Base College, Wah Cantt. With 1020 marks, while the second position was taken by Rabbia Sajjad from Punjab College F-8/4 with 991 marks. Zunair Wasim from F.G Sir Syed College, The Mall Rawalpindi got third position with 990 marks. In Commerce Group, the first position was clinched by Bisma Anwar with 980 marks and the second position was secured by Mehran Habib with 959 marks both from the Punjab College of Information Technology Abpara, Islamabad.

The third position was achieved by Aliza Shahid from Punjab College of Commerce Peshawar Road Rawalpindi Cantt. with 953 marks. In Humanities Group, the first position was taken by a private student Saniyya Iman who got 979 marks. —APP

