Faisalabad

Faisalabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced the result of Intermediate annual examination-2018 here Wednesday. According to gazette notification, a total of 87,873 boys and girls candidates appeared in the examination, of whom 57,309 were declared successful, showing 65.22 pass percentage. In Pre-Medical Group, a total of 18,874 candidates appeared in the exams, of whom 16,290 passed the exam, recording pass percentage at 86.30. —APP