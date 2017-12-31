FBISE announces 8th January as last date for sumission of admission forms

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has extended the date of submission of admission forms for inter level examination 2018 till January 8. Earlier, the last date for submission of forms was announced January 2 with single fee, said an official of FBISE here .

It is worth mentioning here that the principals of the colleges had complained about the January 2 as last date for submission of forms, saying that due to winter holidays most of the students would not be able to submit their forms for examinations. Therefore, the future of the many students would be effected.

However, FBISE took notice of the situation and extended the date for submissions of forms till January 8.—APP

