Fazul vows to hold free, fair election

7-member Sindh cabinet sworn in

Special Correspondent

Karachi

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Fazul-ur-Rehman has said that he has inducted non-political and respectable persons in his cabinet and the cabinet is balanced. The objective is to hold a free, fair and transparent election is a very conducive and peaceful atmosphere.

He was talking to media just after laying a floral wreath and offering Fateha at the Mazar of Father of Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah along with his cabinet here on Friday.

He said that the Sindh had the honour to appoint caretaker chief minister before any other provinces and he carried forward the tradition and inducted caretaker cabinet before any other province.

“My cabinet is balanced and comprises apolitical persons who command respect in the society and we have no agenda except holding free, fair and transparent election in a conducive atmosphere in which all political party can participate freely,” he said and added during his caretaker tenure he would try his best to establish good governance for which he has given clear instruction to all the government departments.

To a query, Fazul-ur-Rehman said that there were 40 departments in Sindh government, but “we inducted only seven ministers because we have to perform day-to-day routine work, therefore small cabinet will be good enough,” he said, adding, “Yes, we can induct one or two more, if needed.”

Replying to a query, he said that he has chaired two meetings for proper distribution of irrigation water so that tailenders receive some water. “We also discussed and decided the proper distribution of water on the city,” he said, adding, though there was a shortage of water in River Indus even then “we have managed to provide.”

Earlier Presiding over his informal cabinet meeting Mr Fazul-ur-Rehman said that it was the big responsibility of holding free and fair elections and Inshallah we would provide to be neutral and impartial.

“This is our introductory meeting and after allotment of portfolios to the minister a formal meeting will be held in which secretaries of important departments would give a presentation to the cabinet about the performance of their respective departments,” he said.

In the meeting, the cabinet members introduced themselves and the chief minister introduced them with the provincial secretaries, including Chairman P&D and Principal Secretary.

Earlier, a seven-member caretaker cabinet was administered oath by Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair in a ceremony held at the Governor House. The ceremony was attended by Caretaker Chief Minister Fazul-ur-Rehman, IG Sindh AD Khowaja, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, other senior sitting and retired bureaucrats, and members of civil society. Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon conducted oath-taking ceremony at the Governor House.

The caretaker ministers who took oath include Khair Mohammad Junejo, Mushtaq Ahmed Shah, Jameel Yusuf, Dr Junaid Shah, Col (Retd) Dost Mohammad Chandio, Dr Sadia Virk Rizvi and Simon John Daniel.